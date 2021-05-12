LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police showed up to a southern Indiana elementary school Tuesday for a heartwarming reason.
The officers had a lunch date with a kindergartner.
Clarksville Police said officers Muhammad and Bartley ate lunch with Princeton at Clarksville Elementary on Tuesday.
They showed up after they found out Princeton was a big supporter of the police department.
The department said the two officers had a great time with him, and all of the other kindergartners at the school.
