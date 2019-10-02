LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Clarksville police officers will be recognized later this month for saving the life of a man who went missing.
Officers John Miller, Erik Laasanen and Jason Reed started checking an area around Randolph Avenue on Tuesday after receiving a report of a missing man. The three officers were searching along Mill Creek on ATVs when they came around a bend and saw Ronald Taylor sitting in the water along the creek bed. Taylor had fallen down a hill and couldn't climb back up.
Taylor had been in the creek bed for two days before being found, police said. He was suffering from dehydration and other medical issues. The three officers were able to get Taylor out of the creek bed and to EMS. He was then transported to the emergency room for treatment.
"I truly believe that we are fortunate to have located Mr. Taylor when officers did or this story may have had a different ending," a spokesperson for the Clarksville Police Department said in a post to the department's Facebook page.
Miller, Laasanen and Reed will receive the Life Saving Award at the Town Council meeting on Oct. 15.
