CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department is rolling out a new crime-fighting tool.
In recent years, the department has added officers and tools, including body cameras, a K-9 Unit and a top-of-the-line firearms training simulator. And now, it's in the process of launching a new bike patrol unit, aiming improve community policing and help fight crime.
"It's just a different tool to help us get into places where we can't with our normal patrol vehicles," Clarksville Police Officer Tyler Jackson said. "We'll be riding these things all over."
So far, 19 officers have signed up for the bike patrol unit and will soon hit the streets, parks, bike trails and outdoor events like Thunder Over Louisville.
Jackson will eventually become the training officer for the bike unit.
"We'll be able to maneuver through the crowds a lot easier and have more of a presence," he said.
The officers will wear special riding uniforms, helmets and vests to hold their equipment. And while the bikes have some obvious limitations, they also have some familiar features.
"The bike is equipped with the red and blue flashing lights," Jackson said. "It also has a special LED bright light for night when we are maneuvering, and we have a siren to assist with moving individuals out of our way."
The people they are sworn to protect and serve believe the bikes will also help with community policing. Doug Fisher, a State Farm agent in Clarksville, said the few times he's needed help, officers have answered the call.
"For me, it has always been reassuring that when I pick up the phone and call. They're very quick to get here," Fisher said. "I think the more they can be out there and the more public awareness there is to things, I think everybody is better served by that."
Clarksville Police expect to put the bikes on the road sometime in early May.
