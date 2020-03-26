LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville girl stuck at home on her birthday got a big surprise Wednesday.
Siercia Gile was feeling down because her party for her 10th birthday had to be canceled due to social distancing for COVID-19.
When officers with the Clarksville Police Department found out, they decided to do something about it. They showed up at Gile's home in police cruisers Wednesday, with their sirens blaring. Chief Mark Palmer wished her a happy birthday, and even gave her a present -- a teddy bear that had been sanitized.
It was a surprise that made Gile smile.
The surprise was posted on the Clarksville Police Department's Facebook page.
