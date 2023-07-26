LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's back to the classroom for hundreds of students across Kentuckiana.
While most districts are planning activities to welcome students back to class, Clarksville may have them all beat.
The teachers at Clarksville Community Schools don't wait for their students to come to them. Wednesday evening, they went door-to-door to students' homes to personally welcome them back.
They even arrived with gifts. All students got a swag bag with some school essentials, while younger students also got items such as teddy bears. High schoolers were given a self-care checklist, which included tips on how to manage stress.
The "Back to School Walks" are part of an ongoing effort to foster a positive relationship between teachers and families, and to get the school year started on the right note.
"Anytime we can get to our community to say 'We're here. We're here to support you,.' Love on our community a little bit and show our care," Clarksville High School Principal Adrienne Goldman said. "That's always a great thing for us to be able to do."
Students also received yard signs, another way to generate some Clarksville school spirit before they go back on Thursday, Aug. 3.
It's hard to think back to it, but at the start of last school year many districts were still dealing with some level of COVID-19 restrictions. Some teachers and staff said Wednesday they are most excited about going back this year with things feeling "absolutely normal."
