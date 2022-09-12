LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville is celebrating the importance of women during World War II.
The "Rosie the Riveter" Art Installation will be unveiled Sept. 16 at Ashland Park by the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission (HPC).
The commission said last year that it was "long overdue" to celebrate the town's connection to Rose Will Monroe, also known as "Rosie the Riveter."
Monroe was a riveter who helped build B24 Bombers during the war. She was chosen to be in a documentary aimed at selling war bonds.
Since then, she's become a symbol of "the power of women and their contributions to the war effort here at home."
The art installation raised more than $130,000 from donors around the country. It's being created by The Weber Group of Sellersburg. To learn more about the project, click here.
