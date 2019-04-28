LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoning issues are threatening the future of a long-standing adult theater in Clarksville.
Theatair X is facing multiple zoning violations and a possible closure as the town council is set to vote on the theater's fate at a meeting on Monday.
The theater has survived several lawsuits, complaints and even police raids over the years, but now their business license could be stripped.
The threat comes after a culmination of the zoning issues, arrests of individuals accused of engaging in sex acts inside the business, and more. All will be under discussion on Monday.
Attorneys for the adult theater have appealed the proposed license revocation.
On Monday, council members will hear from both sides before voting on the future of the business.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the Clarksville Town Hall. It is open to the public.
