LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville is getting state money to improve some of its roads.
A grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation — as part of the Community Crossing Program — will give Clarksville nearly $270,000.
The money will be used to repave several streets, including Longfellow Drive, Milton Court and Keats Drive.
As a requirement of the grant, Clarksville will be responsible for matching 100% of the state funds.
"This project will allow us to come in and do milling, repaving and also repair and replacements of sidewalks and handicap ramps," Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said.
The repaving work is expected to be finished in the spring, depending on weather.
