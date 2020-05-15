LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after police said she tried to disarm a Louisville Metro Police officer at a White Castle.
According to an arrest report, police were sent to the White Castle at the corner of South First Street and East Market streets just after 1 p.m. after someone reported that a woman was lying on the floor of the restaurant screaming and causing alarm to the employees.
When an officer arrived, she tried to talk to the woman in question, 38-year-old Brandy Sherlock (who also goes by Brandy McCrady, according to the arrest report), but police said Sherlock tried to push the officer aside and run away.
The officer pushed Sherlock back, and police said Sherlock then grabbed the female officer's hair. Both Sherlock and the officer then fell to the ground, where Sherlock bit the officer in the forearm, breaking the skin, according to the arrest report.
Police said she then reached for the officer's gun.
According to the arrest report, Sherlock tried to grab the officer's gun twice, as well as other police equipment. During the struggle, police said Sherlock screamed that she was going to kill the officer.
The officer eventually subdued Sherlock and took her into custody.
Sherlock is charged with one count of attempting to disarm a police officer, second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree terroristic threatening. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
