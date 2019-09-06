LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A classmate of a southern Indiana girl murdered in 1992 said the Indiana justice system should be ashamed of itself.
Craig Schoonover made that statement after Melinda Loveless, the last of four teenagers convicted of killing 12-year-old Shanda Sharer, was released from prison Thursday.
He used to sit face to face with Loveless in class, but if he were to see her now, he said there would be a lot of anger.
“I probably wouldn't be able to hold my tongue," Schoonover said. "I mean I would at least give her a nice verbal thrashing. It's a slap in the face to Shanda, to her family, in my opinion."
Even after more than two decades, Schoonever remembers Sharer as having a warm eyes and a big smile when he was the new kid in school.
“Shanda was just somebody that every time, from the first time I met her, she was just always very nice to me,” he said.
Loveless was the last of four people to be released from prison. She convinced three other teens — Hope Rippey, Laurie Tackett and Toni Lawrence — to participate in the crime, because she believed Sharer stole her girlfriend.
“It was just the most surreal feelings ever,” Schoonover said.
Schoonover runs a Justice for Shanda Facebook page. He believes all four people should have spent the rest of their lives in prison.
“The Indiana justice system should be really ashamed of themselves, honestly,” Schoonover said. “It's just unfortunate that she ran into some legitimate monsters that are walking among us, and now, the last one is free, and it's crazy.”
Sharer would have been 40 years old this year.
Loveless will be serving her parole in Jefferson County, Kentucky.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.