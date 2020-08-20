FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Cleaning crews are the unsung heroes of safely getting students back to class during this pandemic.
At the 17 buildings encompassing New Albany-Floyd County Schools, it was a tall order to get enough supplies that prepared crews to welcome 13,000 students back to class.
"In the early days of the pandemic, you couldn't find masks to save your soul or gloves or hand sanitizers," said Bill Wiseheart, director of facilities for NAFCS.
Wiseheart heads up the effort and is getting a lesson of his own. His team has had to find alternative suppliers to meet demand.
"The term — being nimble and being fluid — has been used very often in our corporation," Wiseheart said. "We need to be ready to adjust, and we do."
Drinking fountains were removed and reconfigured to fill a cup or bottle to limit the potential spread of the virus. Wiseheart also bought 40,000 bottles of water.
An extra frozen trailer of food was brought in case schools ran low.
"The challenge there is we've never done this before," Wiseheart said. "So you don't know what the consumption rates are going to be."
The district has four 55-gallon drums of disinfectant with different cleaners for schools buses, classrooms and cafeterias.
"Some of the cleaners need to sit 10 minutes," Wiseheart said. "Some need to sit for a minute. Some might be 30-second sit times."
Fifteen-hundred hand sanitizer bottles, 200 cases of gloves and 2,000 packs of alcohol wipes are all on an auto monthly refill.
"We're using things we've never used before," Wiseheart said.
With a handful of positive cases one week into the new year, Wiseheart and principals consider the start of the year a success, with contact tracing manageable.
"They have seating charts for the bus, seating charts for where they are in the classroom, seating charts for the lunchroom" he said. "So tracking is much easier."
Outside of class, the first high school football game is Friday. Wiseheart said the main change is fans will be reduced to one-- third of the normal amount.
