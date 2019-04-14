LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Hundreds of thousands of people watched Thunder over Louisville Saturday night, but once they all headed home, lots of trash was left behind.
“It is not going to be an easy day,” said Oscar Lazaro. He and his fellow Jeffersonville High School track members arrived at Waterfront Park at 9 a.m. Sunday to help with the cleanup efforts.
“We came out here to help out the community and put the trash where it goes and clean up everything," Lazaro said.
While city crews swept the streets and raked the trash like leaves, Lazaro and his team members spread out over Waterfront Park near the Big Four Bridge. Each student had gloves and trash bags and picked up beer bottles, plates, cups, chairs and blankets.
Initially, it looked like a three-hour task, but that was being optimistic.
“Well, we were scheduled to clean up till about noon. Judging by the mess that is here we may be here a little bit longer,” joked track coach Erica Herd. She told her students three months ago not to make plans the morning after Thunder because they would be at the park picking up the trash as a way to give back to the community.
Herd said what surprised her the most after getting to the park was the amount of empty trash bins, and the trash just scattered everywhere.
After several hours, garbage bags were full, collected, and any trace of what lined the Ohio River 12 hours earlier was gone, until next year.
Derby Festival Officials tell WDRB Saturday night’s crowd was “awesome,” but have no official attendance count yet.
