LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With clear skies Monday, many restoration crews began the cleanup process after weekend rain created flooding issues.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Sunday night after heavy rain fell across the commonwealth. The flooding hit the eastern part of the state particularly hard.
In Louisville, cleaning companies said they are busy handling calls and working to help customers.
"As of right now, we've got about 25 calls currently," said Tony Brooks, restoration manager for Coit Cleaners. "Fifteen are in process, and we're still trying to fit the rest in, and they're coming in as we speak."
In recent weeks, Coit Cleaners has been working restoration calls for busted pipes and leaking roofs. Now with the rain, Brooks said the biggest problem is flooded basements and crawl spaces.
"With the ground being as wet as it was, it just really escalated really quickly," he said.
Gilda's Club Kentuckiana, which helps support families and individuals going through a cancer diagnosis, suffered significant damage from the weekend rain.
"Most recent situation happened Saturday night into Sunday morning," said Janet Gruenberg, COO of Gilda's Club.
She said the building experienced two previous flood issues in January but nothing to this extent. The lower level is flooded with about 2 inches of water, and several areas on that level are also impacted from sewage backup.
"We'd been working with our plumbers and with architects and MSD to try and figure out what was causing the problem," Gruenberg said. "When the main is full, it has no place to go but to back up, and it backed up into our facility."
In the middle of trying to figure it all out, the rain storm hit. Gruenberg said she's meeting with MSD on Tuesday to talk about ways to prevent this in the future. She said the club has been operating virtually since last March because of the pandemic, but the entire lower level is under demolition now ahead of welcoming people back into the building.
"We want to make sure our facility is ready when that time comes," she said.
It's not a cheap cleanup, either.
"Our estimates for cleanup alone are $75,000, and that's not to fix and replace everything we've lost," Gruenberg said.
Gruenberg said for those who would like to help out with these costs, there is a link to donate online at the Gilda's Club website, or by clicking here.
Companies said they will be able to get to customers, so if you need assistance, don't hesitate to call.
Rural communities like Hart County said they are still dealing with flooded road issues Monday.
"The situation is still evolving in Hart County, because we have roads and water that is receding and then we have water that's still coming up in locations," said Tony Keithley, Hart County's new emergency management director.
He said the rescue squad and fire departments did have to respond to water rescues over the weekend after people drove onto flooded roads.
The Hart County Sheriff's Office created a Facebook post asking people to stay off the roads because the dangerous conditions. Keithley said emergency management didn't have enough people or enough barriers to block all the roads that needed it.
"We're still trying to remove the warning signs and barricades from the locations where the waters went down and still trying to put barricades up where water is still rising," he said Monday afternoon.
A total of 13 counties and cities have declared states of emergency, including Breathitt, Calloway, Casey, Elliott, Estill, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry and Pike counties and the cities of Paintsville and Salyersville.
