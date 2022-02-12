LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Environmental cleanup crews are working to clean up a spill in southern Indiana.
The spill reportedly happened three days ago in Memphis near the Love's Truck Stop off Interstate 65 and Blue Lick Road.
On Saturday, crews could be seen with hoses and clean up items near a ditch.
WDRB contacted the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), which did not give details on what spilled or where it's coming from. It's not clear whether there is any threat to the environment, wildlife or humans.
Additional information is expected to be released on Sunday. The Clark County Health Department is also monitoring the spill.
