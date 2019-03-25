CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Nearly 50 people in Indiana have been voting in the wrong place for years.
Residents of the Saddleback subdivision in Charlestown received the usual postcard they get before an election with an unusual detail. One of them, Tammy Kahafer, said she was "shocked and surprised."
The card shows their polling location for the city primary election, which is about a month away on May 7.
"I'm like, 'What?'" Kahafer said. "'What's going on?' you know, because we've always voted at the high school."
"Now we will be at the 4-H center on Highway 62," neighbor Teresa Spalding said.
Clark County Clerk Susan Popp says those people were instructed to vote in the wrong place for more than a decade. The voter registration team found an error that could date all the way back to 2007.
"Candidates we thought we might be able to support, now we can't," Spalding said.
"There had been a redistricting up in Charlestown, and for 12 years, it had not gone detected, so we hadn't received any complaints," Clark County Election Board Democratic appointee Andrew Steele said.
The neighbors were told to vote in Precinct 2 for District 2 . Their new polling location will be in Precinct 6 for District 3 .
Steele says he does not believe the 48 voters on Bates Drive, Saddle Drive and Saddleback Drive could have changed the outcome of a recent election.
"Not that I'm aware of, and no one asked for a recount," Steele said.
Popp says this only would have affected a city council race every four years.
"In 2015, council District 2 winner, Tina Barnes, won by over 100 votes. The winner in District Three won by over 200 votes. District 2 was a Democrat winner and District 3 was a Republican winner,” Popp said.
County leaders say it's important it was caught and corrected immediately, in time for the upcoming election.
"I'm very proud of our staff for finding this situation and making the appropriate corrections," Popp said.
"I'm glad we discovered it, and I'm pretty positive I speak for myself and member Kevin Fisher who's our Republican appointee and Ms. Susan Popp, that I'm glad we got it taken care of, and I encourage anyone with any other questions to reach out to us," Steele added.
The phone number for the office is (812)-285-6329.
