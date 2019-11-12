CLERMONT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Time is catching up with the historic building that houses the Clermont Post Office.
Floors are falling through and wood is rotting, and it's gotten so bad that the United States Postal Service, along with the building's owner, Jim Beam, has decided to declare an emergency suspension on the building.
The Clermont branch has been shut down since Oct. 17, a spokesperson said.
The building sits just feet from the entrance of Jim Beam Distilleries and is owned by the bourbon giant, which leases the property and building to the postal service.
"It is historic, and it's charming," said Susan Wright, a spokeswoman for USPS. "Any homeowner knows that could also mean it needs some updating, and that's the situation we're in right now."
The sign on the door informs customers to use a large drop box that is placed on the porch of the Clermont branch. But, if mail is larger than a letter, it has to be shipped through or delivered to the Shepherdsville Post Office.
"This post office has been here for years. I live a mile and a half back," said Tony Fields, a Clermont resident who has been inconvenienced by the closure. "I come straight up here and get the mail."
Fields has used the Clermont Post Office for about 18 years. He said around 80 people get their mail here through P.O. boxes because none of them have mailboxes. So an inconvenience to have to make trips to the Clermont office in and of itself just became even more difficult. The trip to the Shepherdsville location is at least another 10 minutes.
USPS said it is working alongside Jim Beam to get the repairs fixed ASAP but noted that it was important to close for safety reasons.
"We did identify these recently, that we did need to get those attended to right away to make sure that our customers and our employees that work there are safe," Wright said.
Jim Beam told WDRB News in a statement that it is working hard to find a solution:
"The James B. Beam Distilling Co. is committed to supporting our communities, and we are working with the United States Postal Service to determine the best course of action for the Clermont Post Office. This includes both exploration of the best long-term solution, and near-term approaches that would support our Clermont neighbors. We appreciate the patience of the community, we regret any inconvenience this temporary closure has caused, and we look forward to determining the next steps."
While both parties are hopeful for a quick return, it's still unclear how long the location will be shut down.
"We're getting into our peak season, so it would be beneficial for everyone to be back into the office as soon as possible," Wright said.
Customers can also buy postage and mail priority packages at the Village Post Office inside the Valero Gas Station. For full-service mailing, USPS recommends the Shepherdsville Post Office.
