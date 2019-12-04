LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers who need to get through the area of Frankfort Avenue should prepare to leave early Thursday morning.
The intersection of Frankfort and Vernon avenues will close Wednesday evening so Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District crews can repair a sewer line.
Detours will steer eastbound traffic to Brownsboro Road, and westbound traffic will go to Payne Street.
Crews hope to reopen the intersection by 7:30 a.m. Thursday. If crews can't get the repairs done, the intersection again will close Thursday night into Friday morning.
MSD is in charge of more than 3,300 miles of sewer lines, enough to stretch from California to Maine.
A lot of the pipes date back more than 75 years, the district said.
