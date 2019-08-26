LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mental health care is expanding in west Louisville with a new after-school program for teenagers.
The New Leaf Clinic's New Youth program was created for fifth through eighth graders with emotional and behavioral disorders. The program is the first of its kind in west Louisville, and city leaders think it can help make neighborhoods safer.
In two weeks, the clinic at Broadway and 26th Street will launch the program to help middle schoolers manage their anger, emotions, conflicts and trauma.
"They were born into trauma. They've lived in trauma," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "They can't help where they're at, but they need help."
Fischer said such programs can help teens avoid turning to violence.
"Mainly, young boys just don't have impulse control," he said. "They feel like they've been disrespected in some kind of way, and that leads to something spilling out on the streets."
The teens will work with a team of therapists.
"We will also function as mentors for these youth," said therapist Ieisha Beasley with LCSW. "We look like them. A lot of the mental health providers and staff grew up in neighborhoods like the west end, if not the west end."
It reaches an under-served community when it comes to mental health services.
"I'm glad that they saw the need to come to the west end for our children," said Ada Hunt, a grandparent and lifelong resident of west Louisville. "Because it's not always here."
But the program, which is covered by Medicaid, might inspire more mental health resources to take root in the neighborhood.
"I think when they see people here treating the community, it takes away that level of intimidation," said Dr. Teresa Walker, the founder of the New Leaf Clinic who was raised in west Louisville.
