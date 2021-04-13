LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger stores across the area that had been administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — including those in Louisville and southern Indiana — are following that guidance from the federal government and temporarily pulling the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration are recommending the U.S. stop administering the J&J vaccine after several people reported dangerous reactions after getting the shot. More than 6.8 million doses of the one-shot vaccine have been administered in the U.S. Recently, six women reported rare and dangerous blood clots after getting the shot. One person has died.
The CDC and the FDA said they're now investigating, with the CDC expected to meet on the issue Wednesday.
All federal vaccine sites will pause giving Johnson & Johnson while those agencies investigate. They recommend county and state sites do the same.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been administered in both Floyd County and Clark County at various pop-up sites. Both counties said they are putting the vaccine on pause.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana's chief medical officer, said state sites are also pulling the vaccine out of an abundance of caution.
"This is exactly how the process is supposed to work," Weaver said. "This is why we report adverse events, and this is why even the pause is important to take the time to really look at the cases, to figure out, do they feel like it was from the Johnson & Johnson? And, you know, recommendation for the future."
Health experts said this is why it's important to report any adverse reactions to the vaccine within a few weeks of getting the shot.
Along with Kroger, other places in Kentucky are also pausing the vaccine, including the University of Kentucky.
