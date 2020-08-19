LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair starts Thursday, and it will look a lot different than years past.
Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases statewide, the fair has been closed to the general public. Only those participating in livestock, equestrian and other competitions will be allowed in, and there will be no vendors or entertainers.
All participants will be required to wear a mask during the event, which runs through Aug. 30. Daily temperature checks are also mandatory before entering the fairgrounds and will be conducted at Gates 1 and 4, according to the fair's website. Participants with temperatures at or above 99.6 degrees will be denied entry but can get retested after 30 minutes.
Some indoor spaces will be closed, while others will be restricting capacity by up to 82% to ensure proper physical distancing.
Shows will be livestreamed on the fair's official website. The World's Championship Horse Show will be broadcast on its official website in a pay-per-view format.
Tourism officials say the loss of attendees and vendors will hurt the already struggling local and state economies. The state fair typically pumps $15 million into Louisville.
To view the Kentucky State Fair and the World's Championship Horse Show's full COVID-19 plans, click here.
