LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The popular Peddlers Mall on Bardstown Road has been thriving in Fern Creek for a decade. But it will close its doors March 31.
The owner sold the property, and the Peddlers Mall will not be able to keep its lease.
“That shopping center was sold to Big Lots, so I guess they're moving over from the Piccadilly Plaza to where we are currently at,” Peddlers Mall Manager Anita Freeman said.
Freeman said the Fern Creek location is one of the best-performing Peddlers Malls out of all the other 19 locations.
"(Closing) has nothing to do with lack of interest," she said. “It's a great store. We have 250 vendors in there. They all do good. We’ve been full since day one, since that store opened to get a booth in there.”
Loyal bargain shoppers like Greg Harbin will have to find a new place to do their digging.
“The Peddlers Mall has always been my go-to place,” Harbin said. “They've got a vast array of items in there. It's a shame this one is closing.”
The Peddlers Mall at 5252 Bardstown Road will have a closeout sale on Saturday and Sunday, March 2-3.
The owner of the Peddlers Mall, John George, said he is looking for a new location close by. He said in a statement he is “currently negotiating another property in the same area.”
