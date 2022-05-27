LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial will likely wrap up Friday for Grandmaster Jay, who is accused of pointing a rifle at a federal officer during Breonna Taylor protests in downtown Louisville.
John Fitzgerald Johnson faces two federal charges stemming from the alleged incident in September 2020.
Johnson took the stand on Thursday and Friday, and testified about his position as the leader of NFAC, a Black militia.
He was grilled about his time in Louisville, where he was accused of pointing a gun at an officer outside the Commonwealth building.
Johnson said his gun did not have a round in the chamber, and that he had no intention of jeopardizing himself or his organization by breaking the law.
Attorneys were expected to begin closing arguments Friday before the jury gets the case.
