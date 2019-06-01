LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Middletown Library will not be closing for good this weekend as originally scheduled after a deal was reached between officials.
Saturday morning, Louisville Free Public Library Director Lee Burchfield informed a member of Metro Council that the branch will remain open temporarily.
Metro Councilman Markus Winkler, D-17th, represents part of the east end and has been fighting to delay the closure.
"Thursday morning, after the budget hearing, Councilman Winkler and I had a pretty long phone conversation," Burchfield told WDRB on Friday.
Both the Middletown and Fern Creek branches were scheduled to close for good after Saturday, as a result of Mayor Greg Fischer's budget cuts.
Councilman Winkler was pushing to keep the branch open until the new North East Library opens on June 24.
Volunteers are being recruited to help pack and move the Middletown branch so employees can stay on the job.
"What we'd like to do is use volunteers to help in that ramp down period by breaking down boxes, boxing up books, that would allow us to keep the library staff focused on staffing the library, and we could close much, much closer to that 24th deadline," Winkler said.
As a result, the branch will remain open until at least June 19.
The library will still be closed on Monday, as originally scheduled, but will reopen Tuesday.
Winkler said the goal is to shorten the gap in service for students on summer break.
There will also be a community book mobile and additional programs available.
Related stories:
- Metro Councilman making push to delay closure of Middletown Library
- Fellow mayor gives Fischer a 'failing grade' on budget and communication
- 2 Louisville libraries closing Saturday as latest budget casualties
- Hundreds have signed petition to save popular Louisville library from budget cuts
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.