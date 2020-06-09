LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It might be the most Kentucky gender reveal ever.
University of Kentucky's men's basketball coach John Calipari helped reveal that Kentucky residents Bennett and Kalleb Greene are having a baby girl.
"This is your basketball coach with a beard and a man bun, here to tell you congratulations on your first child. I'm also here to tell you ... you two are having a girl! You're having a girl!" Calipari told the couple in a video.
Bennett's aunt set up the virtual gender reveal — and the couple was thrilled.
"Thanks Coach John Calipari for doing your first ever gender reveal!" the couple wrote on Facebook.
