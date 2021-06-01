(FOX NEWS) -- Coachella announced its return date.
The California-based music festival is back on April 15-17 and April 22-24 in 2022 after being canceled twice because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"See you in the desert," the festival announced.
"Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT."
See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6— Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021
"We look forward to being in the desert next April with all of our friends," festival founder and Goldenvoice president and chief executive Paul Tollett told Billboard in a statement.
Stagecoach will also be returning next spring, April 29-May 1.
Performer lineups have not yet been released.
