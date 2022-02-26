LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some barges broke free near McAlpine Locks and Dam at the Falls of the Ohio, the Louisville Fire Department (LFD) confirmed on Saturday.
According to LFD, the barges came loose earlier on Saturday but tugs were getting them back together.
It's uncertain how many barges broke free near McAlpine Dam but LFD said the situation was under control as of Saturday afternoon.
In 2018, a towboat crashed into the Second Street Bridge on Christmas Day, which caused 15 coal barges to break loose.
This caused multiple barges to sink into the Ohio River. The last submerged barge wasn't recovered until May of 2019.
