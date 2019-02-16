LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will now be one less spot to pick up a cold, tasty treat when the weather heats up in Louisville.
Cocoberry Pops announced Saturday that they have closed their doors for good.
The shop is located at Woodlawn Avenue and Southern Parkway in the Beechmont neighborhood.
In a Facebook post, Cocoberry said in part, "We have developed many friendships and loyal customers over the past two years ... but the time has come for us to move our main location to another state."
The shop said in the comments of the post that they plan on relocating to Orlando, Florida.
