LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Complaints have prompted code enforcement officers to conduct inspections on busy Bardstown Road.
Complainants pointed to trash, graffiti and broken windows.
"They pointed out several properties that they felt needed to be addressed," said Donald Gentry, Metro Louisville Code Enforcement officer.
"Instead of just picking out some of the issues that were ... pointed out to us ..., we just kind of go down the whole corridor, door to door, take a look at a lot of the issues," he said.
Kathy Cary, chef and owner of Lilly's Bistro and LaPeche Catering, said she welcomed the inspections.
"I think the ordinance of keeping our whole Bardstown Road, both on the front side and the backside, clean and tidy is really important," she said.
The graffiti and broken windows have cost her thousands of dollars.
"We go ahead and take it upon ourselves to repair and fix it on our own expense because we have to," she said.
"We are very proud of being here so long and very proud that we maintain our building and our garden," she said. "I call my husband 'Mr. Maintenance,' and we feel like that just makes an impression upon our guests who come from, hopefully, all over the city and all over the community and all over the world."
Code enforcement officials will send letters to business owners about any violations, and Gentry said he believes the extra attention will pay off.
"If everybody joins in and does their part, making their properties much more improved, you know, it's going to help out the community tremendously and the residents around the community," Gentry said.
He said the goal is to help business owners -- not hurt them with code violations and fines.
"I always tell people I deal with: Communication is the key. If they call us, notify us, let us know of the progress, let us know of the issue, we might have resources out there that we are aware of that can help them."
Code enforcement officers expect to be on Bardstown Road through the end of the week.
