CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- An unexpected tragedy has led one local family to find a new purpose.
Cody McHenry was killed in a car crash in 2014 at just 19 years old.
"My brother Cody, he was always about helping the outcast," Kelsey McHenry said.
Cody had a dream to visit Africa and serve others on a mission trip, but never made it. So his family turned that dream into their purpose. They started Save the Street Children International, an organization dedicated to supporting an orphanage in Uganda.
"It stole your heart from the moment you step into that place." McHenry said.
The family has been visiting Uganda every year. Their work provides orphans with food, shelter and an education.
"We have 20 kids that are brand new, straight off the streets," McHenry said. "So we need to get them sponsored and so that they can start school this next month actually."
The Cody's Cause event at Maples Park in Crestwood is one of the organization's biggest fundraisers. Last year it raised nearly $21,000.
"We started from my backyard doing this event to coming out here and even through the rain we still have a great turnout, and so I just continue to hope that it grows bigger and bigger every year."
A dream made it through tragedy to help transform lives a half a world away.
"That's our story," McHenry said. "From sorrow to joy and that's what these kids have too. You know they lived on the streets and now they're filled with joy."
