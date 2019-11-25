LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've solved a home invasion and rape case more than 38 years after it happened.
Ronald D. Priest, 62, is now facing charges. LMPD says the crime happened in January 1981 in Louisville. T
Investigators say the victim didn't know her attacker, and the ability to test DNA against suspects didn't exist at the time. But earlier this year, the Kentucky State Laboratory identified a DNA profile thanks to a sexual assault kit backlog grant.
This is the face of the man LMPD says committed a violent rape 38 years ago. Ronald Priest was arrested Nov. 15 after what investigators say was a DNA hit on an untested rape kit. pic.twitter.com/2gbQUJOKD1— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) November 25, 2019
Police also released a mugshot of Priest taken in 1981 for an unrelated crime along with a police sketch used to investigate the rape.
This story will be updated.
