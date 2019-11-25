LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've solved a home invasion and rape case more than 38 years after it happened.

Ronald D. Priest, 62, is now facing charges. LMPD says the crime happened in January 1981 in Louisville. T

Investigators say the victim didn't know her attacker, and the ability to test DNA against suspects didn't exist at the time. But earlier this year, the Kentucky State Laboratory identified a DNA profile thanks to a sexual assault kit backlog grant.

Police also released a mugshot of Priest taken in 1981 for an unrelated crime along with a police sketch used to investigate the rape. 

LMPD released a 1981 mugshot of Ronald D. Priest for an unrelated crime. The 62 year old is facing charges for a 1981 rape, after DNA evidence linked him to the cold case. Image courtesy LMPD. 
LMPD released a composite sketch used to investigate a 1981 rape. Ronald D. Priest, 62, is now facing charges for the attack,  after DNA evidence linked him to the cold case. Image courtesy LMPD. 

