LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville event space is closing for good after a man was shot and killed outside the establishment.
On Sunday at about 3 a.m., officers responded to reports that two men were shot outside the Cole's Event Center on West Kentucky Street. Those victims, 26-year-old Robert Webb Jr. and 29-year-old Juan Foster died from their injuries. To date, no one has been arrested for the crime.
Owner John Cole says he's now closing his doors and may sell the property to a developer. The 63-year-old old says even though the victims didn't get shot in his club, he says the business is always getting blamed for the violence nearby with gangs in the area.
He says the club formerly known as Cole's Place has done a lot for the community, helping children try to get their lives on track.
This is the second time the business has closed and he says this time, it's for good.
