LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky college senior who is sewing masks for the deaf and hard of hearing has received more than 20,000 requests from all over the planet.
Ashley Lawrence began the project at the end of March, and up to 1,000 requests have poured in per day since then.
"We have had requests from every continent except for Antarctica," Lawrence said in a story by LEX 18. "From all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, US Virgin Islands. We have gotten requests from everywhere.
“And I think the biggest thing that I didn't even realize is the need for this beyond just the deaf and hard of hearing community," she said.
Lawrence has received requests from neonatal intensive care unit nurses, speech and language pathologists and people who work with autistic individuals. Other people have requested the masks just because they want to be able to share a smile while at the grocery store.
"I don't know if I've had the time to just sit and think about how this is all happening at once it's just, it's overwhelming in a good way," said Lawrence who was recently chosen to be Eastern Kentucky University's commencement speaker and landed a job at an elementary school in Tampa working with students who are deaf and hard of hearing.
As her email box filled, Lawrence said she quickly realized she could not fulfill all the orders in a timely manner and that her project had a larger impact than she could have dreamed.
"It's beyond just the giving of the masks, it's the awareness," she said. "No one is going to hurt from someone else wearing a mask with a clear window in front. So, if we can have masks that have that clear window so we don't even have to think about it … that's really what I want to push out there is just, just make it accessible for everyone and then you won't have to think about accessibility because everything will be accessible."
"We shipped out 100 masks to our local community. And then everyone else, we just started sending tutorials," she said.
She sends that tutorial to those who email her at dhhmaskproject@gmail.com because she wants this project to continue to spread her dream of "having accessibility for all" to communities around the world.
"I would really like to see this as a, as a norm, rather than just a cool project," Lawrence said. "I think the more that we talk about it, the more it might become a norm, which would be amazing."
