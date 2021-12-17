LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Colorado native Michael Outcalt has won the title of "World's Top Whiskey Taster" after competing at the "World's Top Whiskey Taster Finale" in Bardstown.
The competitors were challenged to identify various whiskeys by their traits in a blind taste test.
Outcalt won a $20,000 cash prize, a full scholarship to Moonshine University and the opportunity to make his own bourbon blend.
Louisville native Jake Lewellen was also a finalist in the competition.
