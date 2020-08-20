LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some would say a handwritten has become a lost art, and during the past few months, it's been easy to feel lost, too.
"It's definitely different," said Macey Golden, a member of the Bartholomew County Council for Youth Development.
A student's freshman year of high school brings its own challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic only adds to that.
But according to a report by Fox 59, a group of young people in Bartholomew County are making it a little bit easier by coming together for the fourth annual "Shine On" project.
"The purpose is to send the postcards to incoming ninth graders, and it's kind of just to empower them," Golden said.
They send out 1,200 postcards to high school freshmen in Columbus, and they have made nearly 8,000 postcards each year. Every one has an inspiring note and artwork from local teen artists like Brynn Stewart.
"They all told me I did a really good job, so it was nice to be recognized for something I did," Stewart said.
She said it was nice knowing her work impacted thousands of others the same age and in the same position this school year.
"It's really been a tough year for all of us, and I think we were all anxious and nervous about the school year," Council Director Heather Carson said. "This was a really nice positive step forward for our community, for Bartholomew County, to say our priority is on our young people's well being."
In the midst of a global pandemic, we all could use a bit of kindness. Sometimes all it takes is a handwritten postcard to show it.
"I know it probably put a lot of smiles on peoples' faces because it's a personal postcard, and not a lot of people get those nowadays," Golden said.
This year, the Council for Youth Development also has an e-card option.
