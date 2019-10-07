LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Columbus, Indiana, have arrested a woman authorities say tried to shoplift items from a Walmart store.
Jennifer Durbin, 34, of Edinburgh, Indiana, was arrested Sunday.
According to police, Durbin was seen inside a Walmart store in Columbus burning price tags off merchandise with a butane torch. Police say she then put the items in a bag and tried to exit the store without paying for the merchandise.
Durbin was stopped by store security and Columbus Police.
Officials say after she was handcuffed, Durbin tried to kick and hit officers with her head. She was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.
The stolen merchandise was valued at more than $100 and was returned to the store.
She's charged with theft with a prior conviction and resisting law enforcement.
