LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Columbus, Indiana, man is accused of stabbing another man before jumping off of a roof to escape.
Daniel Beeker II, 28, reportedly got into an argument with a man at an Indiana home. The victim said Beeker stabbed him in the leg with a box cutter and then broke out of a second floor window and jumped off of the roof.
Officers found Beeker nearby with a swollen eye and cuts to his face. The victim was not seriously injured and Beeker is now facing battery charges.
