LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana said they found a motorist intoxicated and passed out at a major intersection in a stolen vehicle.
Jaydon M. Gilmore, 20, of Columbus, was arrested by the Columbus Police Department after officers found him unresponsive in a minivan at the intersection of Marr Road and US 31 at 3 a.m. Wednesday.
CPD said in a news release that officers found prescription pills and determined the vehicle was reported stolen Monday.
The department said that Gilmore “failed several field sobriety tests,” was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and taken to jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated and felony charges of drug possession and auto theft.
