LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Columbus, Indiana are looking for two suspects authorities say committed an armed robbery at a cell phone store on Sunday.
According to a news release, the suspects entered the Cellular Connection/Verizon Wireless store, located at 2075 W. Jonathan Moore Pike, just before 6 p.m. and demanded cash. Authorities say the pair took cell phones and an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
Police say the first suspect is an African-American male, between 20 and 40 years old and between 5'7 and 5'8 with a stocky build and broad shoulders. He was wearing a blue and yellow hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and black sunglasses. He also had a bandage on his left arm from his elbow to his wrist.
Authorities say the second suspect was also a black male, between 20 and 40 years old and about 6'2 to 6'3 with a slender build. He was wearing blue plaid pajama pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt and black sunglasses.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Columbus Police at 812-376-2600. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.
