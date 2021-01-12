LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Columbus police officer has been arrested after he was accused of punching a suspect.
John Velten turned himself in at the Bartholomew County Jail Tuesday morning.
Investigators with Indiana State Police say the Columbus Police Department requested the investigation into Velten.
Police say back in June, Velten arrested a man after responding to a fight on Indiana Avenue in Columbus. While the man was handcuffed in the back seat of the police car, investigators say the man started hitting his head against the car.
In response, ISP says Velten punched the man, causing injuries.
Velten is charged with battery and official misconduct. He still works with the city of Columbus, but not in a law-enforcement capacity.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.