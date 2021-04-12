LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new survey shows combatting drug abuse is one of the top challenges for Indiana communities.
The Indiana Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations Survey was conducted in 2020 by the Indiana University Public Policy Institute.
The survey helps the Indiana General Assembly better understand the challenges local governments face. It was sent to over 2,000 elected county, city, town, township and school board officials between February and August of last year. Organizers said about 31% of those given the survey responded.
Drug abuse was listed more than any other condition as being worse in the past year, with 94% of local officials listing it as a "major or moderate problem" in their community, according to a news release.
The survey report also addresses concerns about internet access, economic inequality, affordable housing and infrastructure.
Officials said in a news release that two-thirds of officials who took the survey reported overall economic conditions in the state as a "major or moderate problem," with nearly one-third of those officials saying conditions had gotten worse over the past year.
Despite the issues, the survey says 85% of Indiana's elected officials are optimistic about their communities' future.
To read the survey report in full, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.