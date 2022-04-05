Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle poses in the press room with the best comedy album award for "The Age of Spin" and "Deep in the Heart of Texas" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle announced two last-minute shows in Louisville.

The "Chappelle's Show" actor will be at the Louisville Palace on April 12-13, according to a Facebook post from The Louisville Palace. 

The comedy show will be a "phone-free experience." 

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. To purchase tickets, click here.

Chappelle also recently announced six last-minute shows in Denver, and tickets reportedly sold out within an hour, according to Fox 31.

Chris Rock also recently announced that his tour is stopping at the Louisville Palace. Tickets for his show also go on sale this week. 

