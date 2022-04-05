LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle announced two last-minute shows in Louisville.
The "Chappelle's Show" actor will be at the Louisville Palace on April 12-13, according to a Facebook post from The Louisville Palace.
The comedy show will be a "phone-free experience."
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. To purchase tickets, click here.
Chappelle also recently announced six last-minute shows in Denver, and tickets reportedly sold out within an hour, according to Fox 31.
Chris Rock also recently announced that his tour is stopping at the Louisville Palace. Tickets for his show also go on sale this week.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.