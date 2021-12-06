john mullaney 1-20-21 ap.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian John Mulaney will perform at the KFC Yum! Center while on his 33-city "From Scratch Tour." 

Mulaney, who is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor and comedian, performs at the arena in downtown Louisville on March 12 at 7 p.m.

According to a news release, Mulaney has hosted Saturday Night Live four times after he began writing for the show in 2008. 

Tickets go on sale starting Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here

