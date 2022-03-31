LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are working to advance women's equity in Louisville.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced Thursday the creation of a task force aimed at developing a Commission on Gender Equity in Louisville that will be led by the Metro Office for Women.
Fischer said women make up more than half of Louisville's population, and the commission will work to reduce the barriers in economic, public safety and other areas where women face challenges in an effort to "ensure policies advance our goals for a more equitable Louisville."
"We want to work with the community to make sure we prioritize the needs and experiences of women who have been historically marginalized," Gretchen Hunt, executive administrator of the Office for Women, said in a news release.
A group of Metro leaders will host three public meetings where they will collect feedback from the community to develop a report "on the scope, focus and structure of the commission."
The first meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 27 at the Southwest Library. There will also be virtual options for the meetings.
