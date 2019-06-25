LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville's mayor and residents of a proposed halfway house are working to make sure it doesn't open.
The Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously voted Tuesday to re-zone the land back to single-family residential use.
Earlier this year, the commission and city council voted to approve re-zoning the land. That vote allowed the former Optimist Club building to become transitional apartments for recovering addicts and the homeless.
But neighbors were upset and took their complaints to Mayor Mike Moore, who asked the commission and council to re-zone the land back to single-family residential use so the halfway house can't open.
It's now up to Jeffersonville's City Council. Council members will vote to re-zone the land on July 15.
Related Stories:
- Meeting over re-zoning Optimist Club property to housing project in Jeffersonville gets heated
- Neighbors meet with developer of controversial Jeffersonville project
- Jeffersonville mayor joins neighborhood in opposing transitional apartment project
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.