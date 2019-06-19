LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council's Public Safety Committee gave its approval Wednesday to an ordinance that would mean having a small amount of marijuana in Louisville would likely not lead to jail-time. It might not lead to a ticket either.
Under state law, possession of marijuana is a Class B misdemeanor, and that could mean up to 45 days behind bars.
Metro Council's proposed ordinance, filed by Councilman Brandon Coan, cannot and does not change that, but it would make possession of small amounts of marijuana — a half-ounce or less — the lowest priority of enforcement for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
"It does not apply to the distribution or sale of marijuana," said Coan, the primary sponsor of the ordinance. "It does not apply to the possession of marijuana by minors, driving under the influence."
At the conclusion of the Wednesday meeting, the measure passed the committee by a vote of 3-1.
"I think this is a major step for Jefferson County to show Frankfort that we're serious about this," said Dan Seum, Jr., a marijuana advocate who attended the vote.
Despite the success, the ordinance has drawn critics.
LMPD has said it already considers possession of small amounts of marijuana a low priority.
Spokesperson Jessie Halliday said officers are free to use their own discretion and, over the years, the number of citations has been decreasing.
"That probably has to do with sort of public beliefs about marijuana," she said. "But, again, it's still illegal in Kentucky, and so we're required to enforce the law."
Jean Porter, the spokeswoman for Mayor Greg Fischer, echoed that assessment.
"First, marijuana is still illegal in Kentucky, and the mayor has a constitutional duty to uphold the law," she said in a statement. "Second, LMPD already prioritizes violent crime."
District 13 Metro Councilman Mark Fox, who is a former LMPD officer and Wednesday's lone "no" vote, opposes the ordinance. He said it sends the wrong message that marijuana is legal.
"I would hate one of our citizens to be in a park and fire up some marijuana, only to be cited by a police officer who is certainly within their authority to do that," Fox said.
Fox also said he does not want police officers to get the message that the council is trying to tie their hands.
Other members of council have different opinions, including Coan, who cited statistics that he said show LMPD wrote 22,000 citations for simple possession of marijuana, where that was the most serious offense, since 2010.
District 1 Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green, who is a co-sponsor of the ordinance and chairs the Public Safety Committee, said the proposal would free officers to focus on violent crime.
"We should be spending all the efforts we can to reduce homicides, to reduce drug trafficking," she said. "That's where the effort should be going to."
Green, Coan and other council members also view the ordinance as a form of criminal justice reform.
Green said African Americans are disproportionately arrested and jailed for marijuana possession, as opposed to just receiving a citation. She believes the ordinance would help correct that disparity and disagreed that it sends a negative message.
"This is not about legalization of marijuana. This is not about recreational use. It's not about medical marijuana. It's not about partying," Coan said. "At it's very fundamental level, it's about social justice."
After the committee vote, the ordinance will be considered by all of Metro Council during a meeting next week.
You can read the full text of the proposed ordinance here.
