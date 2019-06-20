LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a meeting that started late Thursday as members of council powwowed and pored over a series of documents straight from the copier, members of Budget Committee Chair Bill Hollander (D-District 9) and Vice Chair Kevin Kramer (R-District 11) revealed a big surprise: a sweeping budget amendment that was the result of countless hours of budget hearings, testimony and public input.
Weeks ago, Mayor Greg Fischer unveiled a budget plan he called distasteful that canceled a police recruit class, closed all four of the city's outdoor pools, closed two libraries and called for fewer hours at the rest, and called for cutting an ambulance and firehouse.
"What we tried to do was to find as much consensus as we could and then see what we could put together that would work and balance a budget," Hollander said.
A bipartisan group of council members didn't remove all of the sting from Fischer's budget but believe they did remove some of it. Hollander said council's plan is better than what the mayor proposed.
"I think the amendment we made is good for the community," he said. "I think what we tried to do was to reduce the impact of these reductions on citizens as much as possible."
Council found money to maintain current hours at libraries. The amendment moves up an LMPD recruit class. It retains weekly recycling and yard waste pick-up. It also funds a special ops and hazmat team for suburban fire districts.
"Looking at the budget we were given, we actually restored services," Kramer said.
Additionally, it funds a new library in Middletown after the one there now closed, after much protest, on Wednesday. It also funds repairing and reopening the Algonquin and Sun Valley pools before next summer.
"Putting money back in the budget for pools for this season — it wouldn't have made sense," Kramer said.
But the improvements do come at a cost. Metro Council would cut more money from a controversial city department that uses innovative techniques to reduce crime: the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.
Mainly, though, Metro Council would save big money by surrendering Youth Detention Services to the state. Hollander and Kramer hope the state will find a place to house those young inmates close to home.
"There's this sort of facility in Fayette County. We'd certainly hope there'd be this sort of facility in Jefferson County as well," Hollander said.
After various amendments, council's budget plan sailed through committee with unanimous votes. Now, all it needs is one more vote — next Tuesday — from all of council.
"We've been in contact with the mayor's office throughout the process," Hollander said. "The mayor has to sign this budget."
Fischer hasn't said whether or not he'd sign the budget now amended by council. However, in a statement, he did say he'd review it and thanked council members for their hard work.
"We appreciate the last two months of leadership and work by Chairman Bill Hollander and the Council budget committee and recognize that this has been a very difficult process because of the pension driven budget shortfall," the mayor wrote. "We will review the amendments approved [Thursday night] and look forward to next week's vote on a balanced budget that will have the least negative impact on our residents and businesses."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.