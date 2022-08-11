LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The committee tasked with finding out how Kentuckians feel about medical marijuana said most of those surveyed are on board.
The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee formed in June at the direction of Gov. Andy Beshear in an effort to help him decide whether to take executive action to legalize access to medical marijuana.
The 17-member panel toured the state and held several town hall meetings to hear from the public. Officials said 150 people attended in person and that every Kentuckian that showed up expressed a positive opinion about medical marijuana.
Those who couldn't attend a town hall were asked to express their opinions in an online forum. Committee members said 98.5% of comments supported medical marijuana.
Many of the individuals surveyed, the committee said, are suffering from serious medical conditions.
"The refrain we heard over and over is that we're not criminals, we need help with the many times with the terrible, terrible disorders, and we don't want our commonwealth to make us criminals because we need this help," committee member Kerry Harvey said.
The Kentucky Narcotics Association told the committee it's against medical marijuana in the commonwealth.
Video from all of the town hall meetings will be given to Beshear for review.
Kentuckians can learn more about the advisory team or give their feedback on medical cannabis through the state's new website here.
Legislation legalizing medical marijuana has passed the Kentucky House twice, but stalled each time in the Senate.
Those who oppose the legalization of medical marijuana typically say there's not enough research showing it helps. Others against it say it could be opening the door to eventually legalizing recreational marijuana.
