LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metro Council Planning Commission unanimously approved a zoning change for the vacant Urban Government Center after a four-hour public meeting on Tuesday.
The vote marks a pivotal decision for the future of the center.
The Paristown Preservation Trust wants to build offices, apartments, and a hotel on the 10-acre site off Barret Avenue and East Breckinridge Street.
The Trust is the third developer to take on the land. Redevelopment has stalled repeatedly over the last seven years as neighbors fought the project, citing things like traffic, gentrification, and how it would change the Paristown neighborhood. All of those concerns remained at Tuesday's public hearing.
"The zoning change they're asking for allows everything under the sun. It gets lost after this," said Shannon H. Musselman, with the Paristown Pointe Neighborhood Association. "We are all exhausted, we need you to be our attorney. How are they going to be held accountable? If you pass this, it's over."
This time, though, residents also showed support, with some holdings signs saying "time to build."
"Louisville is growing, and it's really time we get ourselves on par with other major cities that have plan developments that allow people to live, work and enjoy themselves where they live," said Tia Brown, who supports the redevelopment of the Urban Government Center.
The Planning Commission will make a recommendation to Metro Council, which ultimately has the final approval.
