LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those behind the scenes say the Kentucky State Fair could look and feel more normal in 2021.
During a meeting Monday, members of the Kentucky State Fair Committee voted to recommend the 2021 fair be modeled after the 2019 fair, the last fair before the COVID-19 pandemic upended large gatherings across the world. Organizers said the intention is to hold the fair as a public event, but the health and safety of those attending is still the top priority.
With the committee's recommendation, the 2019 fair would be a "starting point" that could be altered based on coronavirus trends between now and then, officials said. Tentatively, the fair is set to be held Aug. 19-29.
"That recommendation does not mean for certain that a fair is going forward," said Ian Cox with Kentucky Venues. "What it means is that we want to go ahead and start planning today and scale back or adjust as needed."
Most fair events were canceled in 2020, and spectators, vendors and entertainers were shut out. The goal for 2021 is a "more normalized fair," said Joe Goggin, the chair of the fair board's Kentucky State Fair Committee.
Planning the fair takes a lot of effort and a lot of coordination, from confirming contracts with vendors to adequately staffing the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The committee's recommendations will be presented Thursday to the Kentucky State Fair Board.
"What we want to do is be transparent with the community, be honest about where we are in the approach, but nobody has a crystal ball right now," Cox said. "What we need to do is prepare for the best, plan for the worst, be realistic, but also optimistic about what the future holds."
