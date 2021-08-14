LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Giovanna Duerson, a Louisville resident, says Kentucky's current COVID-19 status is another reason to consider getting vaccinated.
Kentucky reported 4,009 newly confirmed cases on COVID-19 on Friday, along with a positivity rate of 11.83%.
"Not only has our state turned red -- across America is turning back red," Duerson said. "Yes, I know the shot doesn't stop you from getting it, but your symptoms are not as bad, and I just think that we need to be a little safer."
The delta variant of the virus is currently the predominant strain of the virus in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's extremely infectious and spreads quickly, which doctors say is alarming.
"As a result, we are seeing folks that might be partially vaccinated, they may have had one dose of the vaccine and not gotten their second dose and those folks are at higher risk of getting this infection," Dr. Monalisa Tailor with Norton Healthcare said.
This summer, Tailor has seen patients with symptoms that appear to be run-of-the-mill illnesses, like runny nose, sore throat and sinus congestion.
But there is a way to tell the difference between those and COVID-19.
"A cold isn't going to necessarily cause you the fever and the chills but a lot of nasal congestions and sore throat," Tailor said. "The flu is going to be really quick in onset."
Tailor says it could take one or two days to develop symptoms after exposure.
"You're going to spike fevers, you're going to have those muscle aches," she said.
For the delta variant specifically, Tailor has heard one of the most telling symptoms of COVID-19.
"The loss of smell – loss of taste is very particular for this virus itself," Tailor said.
Duerson says safety is her top priority. It's something she learned from her sister, many years ago.
"I lost my sister to the H1N1 in 2007,” said Duerson. “The doctor came out of the operating room and the first thing he said was a flu shot could have saved her life."
Getting vaccinated is also something area doctors like Tailor are emphasizing.
"Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and our Pfizer vaccine are effective against the delta variant, and it's just going to give your body a fighting chance against this virus," Tailor said.
A chance Duerson says is worth taking, saying she took the shot to give herself a chance.
Due to growing number of COVID-19 cases, Tailor also suggests wearing a mask even if vaccinated. The new variant is nearly twice as contagious as others, and those unvaccinated are much more likely to contract and transmit the virus.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.